General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

