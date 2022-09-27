Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $811.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 45.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

