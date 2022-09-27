GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 105,750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 675,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.