GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 2,217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 192,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.62 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.