GFS Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $92.33. 25,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

