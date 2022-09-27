GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. 31,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,717. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

