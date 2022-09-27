GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $10,950,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $9,095,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 243,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,461. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

