GFS Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,468. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

