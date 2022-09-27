GFS Advisors LLC Sells 10,535 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300,770. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

