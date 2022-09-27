GFS Advisors LLC Sells 29,942 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $617,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,840 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $18,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 61,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

