GFS Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,125. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.