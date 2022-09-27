GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 7.3% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

GH Research Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $570.88 million, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

