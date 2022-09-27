Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. 486,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,587. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

