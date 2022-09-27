Global Indemnity Group, LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:GBLI remained flat at $22.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $323.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

