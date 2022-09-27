Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.14 million and $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

