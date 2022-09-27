Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 1,123.2% in September

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,123.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VPN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,954. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

