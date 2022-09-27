GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $4,701.34 and $3,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars.

