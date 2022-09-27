Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 14,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

