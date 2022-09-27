GOMA Finance (GOMA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $239,977.84 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004602 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $329.93 or 0.01644038 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036097 BTC.

GOMA Finance Profile

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

