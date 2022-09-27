Governor DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $471,974.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $471,974.00 and $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO was first traded on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.