GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,213,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $950,773,000 after purchasing an additional 285,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

