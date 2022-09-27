GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. 59,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.