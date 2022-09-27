GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 28,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

