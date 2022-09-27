GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 103,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,661. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

