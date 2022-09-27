GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 23,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7,534.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
SPYV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,514. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
