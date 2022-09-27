GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 24,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 3,084.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,534,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of SPTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. 284,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

