GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.91. 100,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.75 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

