GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

