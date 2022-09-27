Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 456,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,341,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

