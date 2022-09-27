Graham Burns Acquires 90,859 Shares of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns bought 90,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,899.22 ($12,516.94).

Graham Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Graham Burns bought 165,000 shares of EVZ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,485.00 ($24,115.38).

EVZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EVZ Company Profile

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

