Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:GRP.U traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRP.U shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.