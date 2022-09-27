Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,166.85. In related news, Director Peter Aghar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.90 per share, with a total value of C$339,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,103,411.29. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at C$588,166.85. Insiders bought 13,973 shares of company stock valued at $966,833 over the last three months.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

