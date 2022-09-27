Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
