Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.18 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

