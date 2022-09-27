Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.92

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.92 and last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 249661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a current ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.16.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

