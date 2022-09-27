Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. 768,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,641,142. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

