Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 453,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $87.44. 303,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

