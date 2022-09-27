Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 742 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

IBM traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

