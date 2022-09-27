Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

