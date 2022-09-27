Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,806. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

