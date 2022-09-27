Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

CLF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 427,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,127,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

