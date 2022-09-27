Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,023. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

