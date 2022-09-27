Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.52. 30,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,562. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

