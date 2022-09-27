Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,864. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

