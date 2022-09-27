Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 231,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 29.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

Insider Activity

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 145,344 shares of company stock worth $694,737 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

