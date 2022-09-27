GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in September

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTX Price Performance

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About GTX

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

