GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in September

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
