Guider Market Capitalization Reaches $2,923.35 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,923.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

