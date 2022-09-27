Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 386 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.35.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

