Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

