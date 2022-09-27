Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 505 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

