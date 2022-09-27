Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

